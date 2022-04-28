Square Toiletries offers free washing machines under new campaign

Square Toiletries has introduced a new campaign where customers have the chance to win hundreds of Walton washing machines or get a guaranteed TK5 discount by purchasing 500 gram pack of Super White Premium Detergent Powder.

Nahid, from Sherpur's Khoarpar, Sadhan Karmakar from Bagura, and Rajib Hawladar from Bhola, have already won the washing machines by scratching off 500 gram pack of Super White under the campaign, said a press release.

The campaign will last for a limited time.