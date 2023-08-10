Maize farmers repay 100% under project initiated by iFarmer, UCB 

Corporates

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

Maize farmers repay 100% under project initiated by iFarmer, UCB 

Press Release
10 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2023, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The iFarmer, a full-stack agritech company in partnership with UCB (United Commercial Bank PLC), began a project last November to offer financial support to maize farmers using contract farming methods. 

Under the project, farmers opened bank accounts at UCB for BDT 10 and received financial facilities along with other agriculture-related support provided by iFarmer. Now, after a successful journey of maize harvesting and sales, the farmers have repaid the loan in full amount, said a press release.

Under the collaboration between iFarmer and UCB, maize farmers were financed in the Char areas of Bogura, Sirajganj, and Gaibandha. They also received high-quality agricultural inputs, weather updates, and advisory services from iFarmer. Upon receiving the financing, farmers began working on the farms as iFarmer's field force routinely monitored the farmers to ensure transparency throughout the whole project. 

Amid challenges, farmers were able to produce a large quantity of maize. iFarmer purchased all the maize from the farmers through their supply chain and ensured the repayment. 535 farmers were given funding through the project totaling around BDT 20,759,000. iFarmer also facilitated funds to more farmers via retail financing. Besides, an internal survey by iFarmer highlights that farmers who previously availed financial services from other institutions last year saved about 50-67% of their cost of capital by availing low-cost finance under the guidance of iFarmer in 2023 through this project. The farmers generated 4033.12 metric tons of maize together, reads the release.

Regarding the initiative, Fahad Ifaz, co-founder and CEO of iFarmer said, "We have taken the initial steps for better financial inclusion of the farmers and the banks have played an important role. In the future we will continue to scale our efforts to reach more farmers"

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of UCB, said, "Our goal was to make financial services easily accessible to farmers. iFarmer played a pivotal role in driving the success of this project."

Mohammed Golam Mostofa, a farmer hailing from the char area of Kazipur in Sirajganj, said about this initiative, "I was struggling with farming owing to financial constraints. Later, I came to know about iFarmer's low-cost finance. I took financial support of BDT 50,000 from this project to do maize farming and cultivated 270 decimals of land. I successfully produced 14,400 kgs of maize this year. The overall support from iFarmer has not only helped me earn a good profit, but I could also pay back the loan on time."

It is mentionable that this was the first time the farmers of the Char areas came under financial inclusion via the project. The project will be revolving every year with plans from iFarmer's end to scale up the Char belt significantly, said the media release.

Farmers / iFarmer / UCB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil