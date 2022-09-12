Magnito Digital onboards multiple renowned brands

Magnito Digital Ltd, the country's leading digital agency, has partnered up with Grameen Digital Health - concern of Grameen Telecom Trust, Sajida Foundation's two socially responsible businesses (Home & Community Care Ltd and Inner Circle), Synest, and a leading ride-sharing company as the official marketing agency of these brands.

They are also assigned to redesign and develop the official website of PHP Family.

Magnito Digital will develop strategic planning, social media communications, ATL & BTL communications, campaigns, media buying and website designs for these renowned brands and companies. They will also drive the brands' long-term growth and momentum.

Magnito Digital has established a name in digital content development thanks to a competent ideation team and a large creative team that assists them in delivering high-quality material promptly and affordably. They have established outstanding digital brands and are renowned for managing digital products and services.

