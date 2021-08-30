Magnito Digital bags 5 awards at COMMWARD 2021

Magnito Digital Ltd, a leading digital marketing agency in the country has won 5 awards at COMMWARD 2021.

Magnito Digital won Film (Gold), Social Campaign (Silver), Integrated Campaign (Bronze) & Best Use of Digital Media (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Online Etiquette campaign and Efficacy (Silver) for their work on the Grameenphone Communications Pack campaign.

Magnito Digital Ltd is the official Digital Agency of Grameenphone and has been working with them since 2014.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in association with Cannes Lions- International Festival of Creativity, hosted the 10th edition of celebrating creativity in marketing communication of Bangladesh through COMMWARD 2021: Excellence in Creative Communication. Bangladesh Creative Forum (BCF) & Roaring Lions were the Strategic Partners of the initiative. The Knowledge Partner for the event – Marketing Strategy of Bangladesh (MSB) and PR Partner- Backpage PR.

Since 2009, COMMWARD has recognised numerous creative communications in the marketing sector of Bangladesh.