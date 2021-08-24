Magnito Digital, Grameenphone celebrates friendship day

Magnito Digital Ltd. And Grameenphone celebrated the friendship day virtually along with popular singers Topu and Rafa and over a hundred young students from 12 reputed universities of the country.

The celebration was led by two of Bangladesh's most renowned youth icons – Rashed Uddin Ahmed Topu and Raef Al Hasan Rafa. underlining the significance of being in touch with friends amidst the pandemic, as the participants joyfully joined in the chorus of the popular Bangla song 'Bondhu', said a press release.

It was an initiative of Grameenphone along with the Digital Communication Partner Magnito Digital Ltd.

The popular song "Bondhu" was recomposed and sung by 100 talented students from Jahangirnagar University, University of Dhaka, BUET, RUET, CUET, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Khulna University, East-West University, North South University, BRAC University, United International University, and Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP).