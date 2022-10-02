Link3 users can pay bills through upay

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Link3 Technologies Limited, a leading broadband internet service provider to facilitate the customers of Link3 to pay bill through their upay accounts.

Emon Kalyan Dutta, chief sales and service officer of upay and Zahrul Syed Bakht, chief financial officer of Link3 Technologies signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Biplob Banerjee, head of Corporate Sales; Md Maynul Hasan Warsi, deputy general manager of Corporate Sales; and A K M Tazmul Huq, deputy general manager of Sales and Distribution of upay, and Mohammad Mohsin Reza, general manager of F&A at Link3 Technologies were present during signing ceremony held at the upay head office in the city.

Under the agreement, the Link3 customers can pay their internet and other bills through upay app or by dialing USSD code *268#.



upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.