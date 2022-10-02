Link3 users can pay bills through upay

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

Link3 users can pay bills through upay

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 04:14 pm
Link3 users can pay bills through upay

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Link3 Technologies Limited, a leading broadband internet service provider to facilitate the customers of Link3 to pay bill through their upay accounts.

Emon Kalyan Dutta, chief sales and service officer of upay and Zahrul Syed Bakht, chief financial officer of Link3 Technologies signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Biplob Banerjee, head of Corporate Sales; Md Maynul Hasan Warsi, deputy general manager of Corporate Sales; and A K M Tazmul Huq, deputy general manager of Sales and Distribution of upay, and Mohammad Mohsin Reza, general manager of F&A at Link3 Technologies were present during signing ceremony held at the upay head office in the city. 

Under the agreement, the Link3 customers can pay their internet and other bills through upay app or by dialing USSD code *268#.
 
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021. upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services. 

 

upay / Link3 Technologies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

4h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

6h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

19h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

19h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

20h | Videos
Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets