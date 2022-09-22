LGED holds training programme on climate change in Gopalganj

A training program was held at Kashiani upazila under Gopalganj district on Tuesday on different aspects of climate change.

It was organised jointly by Bangabandhu Academy for Poverty Eradication and Rural Development (BAPARD), Climate Resilient Infrastructural Institutional Project (CRIIP) and Climate Resilient Local Infrastructure Center (CReLIC).

Additional Chief Engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) Gopal Chandra Debnath presided over the training programme, reads an official press release.

Additional Chief Engineer Manmath Ranjan Debnath attended the programme as the chief guest.

Superintendent Engineer Jashim Uddin was present as a special guest.

The speakers laid emphasis on protecting environmental resources and gathering precise knowledge on ecology.

