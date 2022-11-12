 LankaBangla Finance, Babuland sign MoU

LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Babuland Limited for its customer privilege.

Md Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards of LBF and Sarder Md Anamul Hoque, Managing Director of Babuland Limited signed the MoU for their respective organisations recently, said a press release.

Under the agreement, LBF Cardmember will enjoy 20% Discount facility to buy Babuland's entry ticket.

Md Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Card Sales of LBF and Ajbinur Islam, Assistant Brand Manager of Babuland and other higher officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.