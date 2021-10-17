Labib Dyeing Mills launches ‘Kamal Complex’ to advance sustainable business

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 12:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Labib Dyeing Mills Limited inaugurated a new complex named 'Kamal Complex' in its own premises at Kolmeshwor, Gazipur on 14 October.

The complex was built as a part of Labib Group's sustainable business plan and its continued expansion.

Salma Begum, beloved mother of Labib Group Chairman Salahuddin Alamgir CIP was present as the chief guest of the event. 

Labib Group Chairman Salahuddin Alamgir CIP, Labib Group Vice-Chairman Sultana Jahan CIP, Advisor of Labib Group Brig Gen (Retd) Habibur Rahman Kamal, and other distinguished guests from Gazipur were present to grace the occasion.

Labib Dyeing Mills Limited is a sister concern of Labib Group which is involved in different businesses like Sweater, Dyeing, Banking, Leasing, Electronics, IT, Packaging, Poultry, Fisheries, Agro and others alike. It is playing very vital role for earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities in Bangladesh.
 

Labib Dyeing Mills Limited

