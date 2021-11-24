Kosovo Ambassador pays courtesy call on BGMEA President

Ambassador of Kosovo to Bangladesh Güner Ureya has paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

The duo met at BGMEA PR office in Gulshan on Wednesday, reads a press release.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim was also present on the occasion.

At the meeting, both sides discussed possible areas of expanding bilateral trade and investment, especially in the garment and textile sector.

Ambassador Ureya expressed the interest of Kosovo in collaboration and cooperation with Bangladesh in expanding trade between the two countries.

He also invited Bangladeshi businessmen to explore opportunities for investment and joint ventures in Kosovo.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan thanked the envoy for his visit to BGMEA and called on him to source garments from Bangladesh.