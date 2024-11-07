BGMEA administrator and Australian deputy head of mission discuss mutual trade opportunities

The meeting also discussed the challenges and opportunities with regard to promoting circular economy in Bangladesh&#039;s garment industry. Photo: Courtesy
The meeting also discussed the challenges and opportunities with regard to promoting circular economy in Bangladesh's garment industry. Photo: Courtesy

Clinton Pobke, deputy head of mission at the High Commission of Australia in Bangladesh, met with BGMEA Administrator Anwar Hossain at his office in Uttara today (7 November).

During the meeting, they discussed on mutual interests and the opportunities for trade between Bangladesh and Australia, particularly regarding potential collaboration to increase garment exports from Bangladesh to the Australian market.

BGMEA administrator Anwar Hossain expressed gratitude to the Australian government for continuing duty-free market access for Bangladesh in the post-LDC era.

He stated that Australia represents a promising market for Bangladesh's garment exports. 

There is a significant opportunity to expand cooperation and strengthen partnerships between Bangladesh and Australia, which could greatly benefit both countries, he added.

The meeting also discussed the challenges and opportunities with regard to promoting circular economy in Bangladesh's garment industry.

The BGMEA administrator highlighted that Bangladesh has the potential to lead in adopting circular practices in the garment sector. 

He urged Australian investors to consider investing in waste recycling within Bangladesh's textile industry.

Anwar Hossain also sought the support of the Australian High Commission in enhancing the knowledge and skills of Bangladeshi students in areas such as product and design development, through collaboration with Australia's top fashion institutes.

Deputy Head of Mission Clinton Pobke informed the BGMEA administrator that the Australia Bangladesh Business Forum (ABBF), in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission in Australia, will be organizing the Australia Bangladesh Business Expo in Sydney in late 2025.

This exhibition will provide a platform for Bangladeshi companies to showcase products from various sectors and explore their business potential in the Australian market.

Clinton Pobke sought the cooperation of BGMEA for the exhibition, to which the BGMEA assured full support. 
 

