Australia’s Mosaic leaves 22 RMG exporters in limbo over $20m dues

RMG

Jasim Uddin
24 October, 2024, 07:10 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 07:21 am

Related News

Australia’s Mosaic leaves 22 RMG exporters in limbo over $20m dues

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has already contacted the Australian High Commission in Dhaka twice to address the issue and is planning to send another letter soon, according to documents seen by TBS

Jasim Uddin
24 October, 2024, 07:10 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 07:21 am
Australia&#039;s Mosaic Brands. Photo: Collected
Australia's Mosaic Brands. Photo: Collected

The Australian fashion retailer Mosaic Brands Ltd has put 22 Bangladeshi apparel exporters in a difficult position by not paying $19.93 million for apparel products sourced from them.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has already contacted the Australian High Commission in Dhaka twice to address the issue and is planning to send another letter soon, according to documents seen by TBS.

Bangladeshi exporters have been doing business with Mosaic for years under sales contracts that require payments to be made within 120 days after the bill of lading is submitted. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, despite receiving the goods, the brand has not paid Bangladeshi exporters for several months, citing financial difficulties. Now the buyer is asking the exporters for discounts of up to 60%, said the affected exporters.

On 6 October, BGMEA asked its members to report any payment issues or business challenges with Mosaic Brands by October 14.

After getting feedback, the apex trade body will reach out to the Bangladesh mission in Australia, the ministries of finance and foreign affairs, as well as the Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue, to take necessary action in this regard.

According to the BGMEA, of the nearly $20 million owed by Mosaic, $15.20 million worth of goods have already been shipped, while $4.72 million worth remains with the exporters.

The affected exporters are Big Boss Corporation Ltd, Active Composite Mills Ltd, Savar Sweaters Ltd, Padma Satel Arab Fashion Ltd, Sultana Sweaters Ltd, Oasis Fashion Ltd, FNF Trend Fashion Ltd, Fabrica Knit Composite Ltd, NRN Knitting & Garments Ltd, Smug Sweaters Ltd, Bhuyan Warmtex Pvt Ltd, Fine Sweaters Ltd, Hera Sweaters Ltd, Hydroxide Knitwear Ltd, Mega Denim Ltd, Men's Fashion Ltd, Asrotex Group, Reaz Knitwears Ltd, Impress Newtex Composite Textiles Ltd, Pretty Sweaters Ltd, Raiyan Knit Composite Ltd and AST Knitwear ltd.

According to the Mosaic Brands Ltd website, the company, formerly known as Noni B Limited, is one of the largest speciality fashion retailer groups in Australia. Its brands include Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads, and Beme, with around 1,000 stores across the country.

Exporters told TBS that in October 2024, the company announced plans to wind down several of its brands — Rockmans, Autograph, Crossroads, W. Lane, and Beme — while only Millers, Noni B, Rivers, and Katies would remain active. 

However, the company said it would continue selling goods from the closing brands until Black Friday, they added.

Jabed Hossain Bhuiyan, director of Padma Satel Arab Fashions Ltd, told TBS, "We have been doing business with this buyer [Mosaic] for the past two years. The goods exported in February this year were due for payment in June, but the buyer has yet to make those payments. As a result, we have reduced our shipments to them."

"Mosaic requested more time for payment due to financial difficulties, but we did not accept the request," he added.

"The Australian fashion brand owes us around $2.84 million, including $1.63 million for goods and $1.20 million worth of inventory," Jabed added.

"We have been doing business with Mosaic for the past 10 years, but in the last two years, some payments have been delayed due to their declining credit rating," said an official from Big Boss Corporation Ltd, on condition of anonymity.

"The brand now owes us $3.09 million, which includes $1.63 million for shipped goods and the remaining amount for goods prepared for them," he added.

BGMEA's former director, Mohiuddin Rubel, told TBS that if the buyer continues to delay payments, these exporters may face difficulties in maintaining their business due to overdue Export Permits (EXP). 

He urged all exporters to be cautious about the credit ratings of their buyers when conducting business.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Mosaic Brands / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

18h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos
Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony

16h | Videos