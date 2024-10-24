BGMEA forms 10-member supporting committee to assist administrator

RMG

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:15 pm

BGMEA forms 10-member supporting committee to assist administrator

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
BGMEA forms 10-member supporting committee to assist administrator

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has formed a 10-member supporting committee to assist its newly-appointed administrator in updating its voter list to conduct the upcoming board election.

The supporting committee was announced as per Section 18 (2) of the Trade Organization Act, 2022, said a notice issued by BGMEA Administrator Md Anwar Hossain today (24 October). 

The members of the supporting committee are Shahidullah Azim of Classic Fashion Concepts Ltd, Miran Ali of Misami Garments Ltd, Asif Ashraf of Urmi Garments Ltd, Shams Mahmud of Shasha Garments Ltd, Enamul Haque Khan Bablu of Ananta Clothing Ltd, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury of Clifton Fashion Ltd, Rezwan Selim of Softex Cotton Pvt Ltd, ANM Saifuddin of MS Wearing Apparel Ltd, Shihabouddoza Chowdhury of Amity Designs Ltd, and Sharif Zahir of Ananta Apparels Ltd.

Earlier on 20 October, the government dissolved the current board of directors of BGMEA and appointed Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain as the administrator.

The administrator has been tasked with holding a free and fair election within 120 days and then hand over responsibilities to the newly elected body.

On August 24, Designtex Group Managing Director Khandoker Rafiqul Islam was elected as the president of BGMEA following the resignation of SM Mannan Kochi.

Kochi was elected BGMEA president on 14 March for the 2024-26 term. 

The association's board elected Rafiqul president to complete the remaining term.

