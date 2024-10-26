BGMEA holds meeting to prepare fair voter list

A meeting of the support team to assist the administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was held today (26 October) at the BGMEA Office in the capital's Ashulia.

Presided over by BGMEA Administrator and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain, all 10 members of the supporting committee attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Anwar said that the main objective of this committee is to prepare a fair voter list and then hold the BGMEA election as soon as possible.

He also sought all-out cooperation of all in this regard.

The meeting discussed in detail the matters of preparing a fair voter list and decided that all concerned in this regard would work together.

The meeting also emphasised that the routine operations of the association like arbitration, UD, UP, NBR, bank, customs and labour-related activities would continue as usual.

At the beginning of the meeting, the BGMEA administrator and the committee members observed a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising.

Members of the committee are Md Shahidullah Azim of Classic Fashion Concept Ltd, Enamul Haque Khan Bablu of Ananta Clothing Ltd, Miran Ali of Misami Garments Ltd, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury of Clifton Fashion Ltd, Asif Ashraf of Urmi Garments Ltd, Rezwan Selim of Softex Cotton Ltd, ANM Saifuddin of MS Wearing Apparels Ltd, Md Shehab Udduza Chowdhury of Amity Design Ltd, Shams Mahmud of Shasha Garments Ltd, and Sharif Zahir of Ananta Apparels Ltd.