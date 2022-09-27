Korean Embassy organises infrastructure roadshow 

Corporates

TBS Report
27 September, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 04:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KOTRA Dhaka Office organised an Infrastructure Project Roadshow on Tuesday (27 September) at the Sheraton Dhaka Hotel.

Ten Bangladesh benders and 11 Korean construction and engineering companies based in Dhaka participated in the event organised for consecutive years, said a press release.

Representatives of BBA, BPDB, DMTCL, DPDC, DWASA, SREDA, PGCB, REB, RPCL, RHD from the Bangladesh side, and KEC, Samsung C&T, Hyundai Construction, Hyundai Development Corporation, Halla Construction, GS Construction, Kunwha Engineering, Pyunghwa Engineering, Dohwa Engineering, Susung Engineering, Heerim Construction from Korean side participated in the event.

The country directors of KOICA, Korea Exim Bank, and KIND of Korea were also present.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ambassador Lee Jang-keun, in his welcoming speech, stressed the importance of infrastructure cooperation in developing close bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mentioning that Korea and Bangladesh have a long history of infrastructure cooperation, Ambassador Lee said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1973, 111 Korean companies have participated in 210 infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, with a total project volume of more than $8 billion.

Even before Bangladesh's independence in 1969, one Korean company, Koryo Development, participated in the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway construction project.

The Korean government has made various efforts to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure with Bangladesh, such as active utilization of the EDCF, Korea's soft loan for development funding, and the launching of the Private-Public Partnership Platform in 2019.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Participants of the roadshow expressed keen interest in further strengthening collaboration in infrastructure development. Bangladeshi side, expressing a high level of satisfaction for the high quality of work by Korean partners, stresses the high potential of cooperation between the two countries in developing Bangladesh's infrastructure.

