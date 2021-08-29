JGTDSL introduces mobile gas leak detection system 

TBS Report 
29 August, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 03:06 pm

Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL) inaugurated "Implementation of Mobile Gas Leak Detection System" in Chattogram on Sunday.

The initiative was inaugurated at Mendibagh Gas Bhavan at 3 pm by the JGTDSL Managing Director Engr Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, said a press release. 

The process of detecting leaks in the distribution line in the area will be conducted under JGTDSL with the help of Singapore-based company ZICOM Equipment Pte. Ltd. 

Md Harunur Rashid Mollah said the initiative would play a helpful role in preventing wastage of gas, reducing accidents due to gas leaks and ensuring the safety of life and property through the work of mobile leak detection.

Also present on the occasion were  ZICOM Equipment Pte. Ltd Managing Director Rashed Chowdhury,  JGTDSL General Manager (Planning) Jasim Uddin Ahmed, General Manager (Operations) ABM Sharif, and others.

