Japan honours Ekhlasur Rahman with 'The Order of the Rising Sun'

The government of Japan conferred "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays" on Dr Md Ekhlasur Rahman, Director of the Yamagata Dhaka Friendship General Hospital.

Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki conveyed the honour upon Dr Ekhlasur in a function Thursday (29 September) at his official residence in Dhaka, reads a press release.

The conferral is in appreciation of his great contribution to supporting Japanese nationals in need of medical care in Bangladesh and strengthening relationship between Japan and Bangladesh in the medical field, the release added.

At the ceremony, Ambassador ITO expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr Rahman for his immense contribution to proactively providing medical service with Japanese standard and treatment to the Japanese nationals in Bangladesh and enhancing relationship between Japan and Bangladesh in the medical fields.

Ambassador ITO expressed how grateful the Japanese community in Bangladesh is to Dr. Rahman explained his considerable attitude towards patients by saying that the 300-year old Japanese Edo period dictums 'Medicine is a curing profession' and 'Medical practice is a benevolent act' exactly describe Dr. Rahman.

Dr Rahman completed his Ph.D. at Yamagata University Graduate School of Medicine in 1996 and worked as a clinical fellow at Yamagata Saiseikai Hospital in Japan. Inspired by the Japanese medical system, particularly the methods for treating patients and educating young physicians, Dr. Rahman opened his own hospital in Dhaka in 1997 to provide apanese-standard treatment with his command of Japanese language skills, which has greatly benefitted the Japanese community in Bangladesh. Dr. Rahman has also contributedto improving medical service and empowering clinical staff in Bangladesh through exchange programs among Japanese and Bangladeshi physicians as well as training programs to young Bangladeshi physicians.

On April 29, 2022, the Government of Japan decided to confer the decoration on Dr. Rahman. He received the decoration from the Government of Japan as the 14th Bangladeshi national and the first Bangladeshi doctor.

In the ceremony, Dr. Rahman also received "The Foreign Minister's Commendations" for his exceptional contributions to supporting Japanese nationals in need of help in Bangladesh. Ambassador ITO also conferred "The Commendations of Ambassador" upon Ms. KOBAYASHI Reiko, a registered nurse from Japan in Yamagata Dhaka Friendship General Hospital, for her support for Japanese community in Bangladesh and efforts to spread the Japanese style nursing practices in Bangladesh.