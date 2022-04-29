3 Bangladeshis conferred with 'The Order of the Rising Sun'

The government of Japan announced the Conferral of the Order of the Rising Sun upon three Bangladeshi nationals on 29 April 2022.

The three Bangladeshis are Md.Abul Kalam Azad, Md. Abdul Haque, and Md.Ekhlasur Rahman- Japanese embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Order of the Rising Sun, Japanese Kyokujitsu-shō, Japanese order founded in 1875 by Emperor Meiji and awarded for exceptional civil or military merit.

Md.Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Coordinator (SDGs) to the Prime Minister's Office, President of Bangladesh Scouts, will receive "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Stars."

The conferral recognizes his significant contribution to promoting economic interaction and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh. He contributed to the Japanese development projects in Bangladesh under the Initiative of BIG-B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) as a promoter within the government from the conceptual stage and laid the foundations for the strong development partnership between Japan and Bangladesh. Bangladesh became the world's largest recipient of yen-loan today.

Md. Abdul Haque, former President of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI), Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, will receive "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette."

The conferral recognizes his outstanding contribution to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh. He contributed to developing Japan-Bangladesh economic relations by tirelessly working to improve the business environment for Japanese companies in Bangladesh and built wide networks with Bangladeshi companies.

Dr.Md.Ekhlasur Rahman, the Director of Yamagata-Dhaka Friendship General Hospital, will receive "the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays. "The conferral is in recognition of his great contribution to promoting friendly relationship in medical field between Japan and Bangladesh. He completed his PhD at Graduate School of Medicine, University of Yamagata.

He worked for several hospitals in Japan, which motivated him to introduce the Japanese-style medical system to Bangladesh. After returning to Bangladesh, he established his hospital and trained many young Bangladeshi physicians. He has also devoted himself to providing medical care to many Japanese patients in the hospital, which is greatly appreciated by the Japanese community in this county.