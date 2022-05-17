Abdul Haque conferred with ‘The Order of the Rising Sun’

The government of Japan has conferred the 'Order of the Rising Sun' to Abdul Haque, the pioneer businessman of Bangladesh's reconditioned car imports trade.

Abdul Haque, former President of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) and managing director of Haq's Bay Automobiles, received 'the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette'.

Photo: Courtesy

Besides Abdul Haque, two other Bangladeshis have been conferred the order this year, said a press release.

According to the media release, the conferral recognises Abdul Haque's contribution to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Bangladesh.

He contributed to developing Japan-Bangladesh economic relations by improving the business environment for Japanese companies in Bangladesh and build wide networks with Bangladeshi companies.

The 'Order of the Rising Sun' is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun.

Abdul Haque is the founder President of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA). He served the association as president 3 times. Haque is the honorary consul of Djibouti in Bangladesh. He is the special advisor of Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Dhaka (JCAID) and a director of IDCOL.