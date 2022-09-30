Japan honours Dr Ekhlasur with Order of the Rising Sun

Bangladesh

UNB
30 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:08 am

Related News

Japan honours Dr Ekhlasur with Order of the Rising Sun

UNB
30 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:08 am
Japan honours Dr Ekhlasur with Order of the Rising Sun

The government of Japan Thursday (29 September) conferred "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays" award to Dr Md Ekhlasur Rahman.

Dr Ekhlasur, director of Yamagata Dhaka Friendship General Hospital, received the award at the official residence of Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, for supporting Japanese nationals in need of medical care in Bangladesh and for his contribution to strengthening Bangladesh-Japan ties in the medical field.

He is the 14th Bangladeshi national and the first doctor in the country to receive the decoration from the government of Japan.

Ambassador Naoki expressed his gratitude to Dr Ekhlasur for proactively providing medical service with Japanese standards and treatment to the country's nationals in Bangladesh.

"The 300-year-old Japanese Edo period dictums 'medicine is a curing profession' and 'medical practice is a benevolent act' exactly describe Dr Rahman," he said.

Dr Ekhlasur completed his PhD at Yamagata University Graduate School of Medicine in 1996 and worked as a clinical fellow at Yamagata Saiseikai Hospital in Japan.

Inspired by the Japanese medical system, particularly the methods for treating patients and educating young physicians, he opened his hospital in Dhaka in 1997 to provide Japanese-standard treatment. Also, his Japanese language skills greatly benefitted the Japanese community in Bangladesh.

He also contributed to improving medical service and empowering clinical staff in Bangladesh through exchange programmes among Japanese and Bangladeshi physicians as well as training programmes for young Bangladeshi physicians.  

On 29 April, 2022, the government of Japan decided to confer The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays to Dr Ekhlasur.

He also received the Foreign Minister's Commendation from Japan for his exceptional contributions to Japanese nationals in need of help in Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

Naoki also conferred "The Commendations of Ambassador" to Kobayashi Reiko, a registered nurse from Japan in Yamagata Dhaka Friendship General Hospital, for her support for the Japanese community in Bangladesh and efforts to spread the Japanese style of nursing practices in Bangladesh.

Japan / Order of the Rising Sun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cover of &#039;Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga&#039; by Alamgir Apu.

'Hajaro Prabad-Prabachane Chatga': An important documentation of the Chatgaiya dialect

1h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

Tahirpur: The fabled birthplace of Durga Puja in Bengal

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

'This time the Committee did not merely recommend, we now have an inter-ministerial agreement to save Dhaleshwari river'

1h | Interviews
Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

Dhaleshwari: The near-death of a river

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

33m | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

1h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

1h | Videos
Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

Queen Nefertiti's true beauty could soon be revealed

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank