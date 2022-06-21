Jamuna Bank Ltd and Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd sign agreement

Bengal Commercial Bank Limited signed an agreement with Jamuna Bank Limited for joining VISA International Associate Membership.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO, Jamuna Bank Limited, and Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, signed the agreement and exchanged the agreement documents on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Jamuna Bank on Tuesday, reads a press release.

Besides, Deputy Managing Directors of Jamuna Bank AKM Atiqur Rahman and Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Bengal Commercial Bank KM Awlad Hossain and Md Rafiqul Islam and other high officials of both banks were present at the ceremony.