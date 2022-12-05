IUB hosts flagship TechFest Autumn 2022

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted the two-day TechFest for Autumn 2022, one of the university's flagship events, on 3-4 December. 

The event is organised every year to showcase the technical talents of CSE students through multifarious hardware and software projects, reads a press release.

TechFest challenges and motivates students to display and present their ideas and innovations in engineering problem-solving, with a special focus on community development. The purpose is to raise a generation of leaders who can steer the technological sectors of the country to new heights.

This year, there were multiple segments on computation, fabrication, and hardware projects including RC Robot Race, LFR, Maze Solver, Pick and Place RC Robot Race, Soccer Bot Competition, Algorithm Project, Web Application Project, System Analysis Project, Database Management Project, and Microprocessor Project. Judges assessed each participating team based on innovation, creativity, presentation, and complexity of the projects they presented. The winners were acknowledged with certificates and a total prize money of Tk85,000. 

Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ph.D, Pro-Vice Chancellor of IUB attended the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest on the closing day. Rezwanul Islam, software engineer at Meta Germany, was the special guest. In addition to handing over the prizes to the winners in the different disciplines, the guests also enjoyed a spectacular cultural event on the closing day.

