Islami Bank internship program begins

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized opening ceremony of its 157th Internship Program for the students from different universities on Sunday (14 January), reads a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the program as chief guest. Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.

According to the press release, Muhammad Hasnain Abid, Senior Vice President, Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Md. Atiqur Rahman Khan Khadem, Vice Presidents also attended the program.