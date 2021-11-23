ISHO begins ‘Small Things Matter’ campaign  

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 04:05 pm
ISHO furniture and lifestyle brand has started a campaign called "Small Things Matter" to deliver products to customers on the same day as they have been ordered.

The campaign will continue till 28 November, reads a press release.  

Their offer is only applicable for select products, and for purchases that are made before 3pm.

The campaign also extends to ensure that purchases made after 3 pm are delivered within 24 hours.

Small Things Matter enables customers to choose from a range of products that include centre tables, armchairs, lounge chairs to various accessories like trays, vases, mugs, and so on.

To get the offer, customers can visit  www.isho.com and check out the select products under the "Small Things Matter" tab.  

