Chattogram City launches cleanliness campaign

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:39 pm

Chattogram City launches cleanliness campaign

Renowned actor and lawmaker from Dhaka-10 Ferdous Ahmed inaugurated the event

The “Clean City Campaign” kicked off with a procession that started from Chattogram Press Club premises. Renowned actor and lawmaker from Dhaka-10 Ferdous Ahmed inaugurated the event on Saturday (17 February). Photo: TBS
The Chattogram City Corporation has launched a special cleanliness campaign aimed at raising awareness among the city dwellers.

The "Clean City Campaign" kicked off with a procession that started from Chattogram Press Club premises on Saturday.

Renowned actor and lawmaker from Dhaka-10 Ferdous Ahmed inaugurated the event, while Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ferdous called for concerted efforts, especially among the youth, to instill a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness in the port city.

In his speech, Mayor Rezaul Karim said, "The campaign aims to engage citizens actively in the mission to uphold cleanliness in Chattogram."

"We urge people to refrain from littering and disposing of waste randomly. With the cooperation of the people, our vision for a 'Clean Chattogram' can be realised, leading to the city's development."

Staffs of the city corporation, including councillors, Secretary Khaled Mahmud, Chief Cleaning Officer Latiful Haque Kazmi and the mayor's Personal Secretary Abul Hashem were present on the occasion.

Additionally, representatives from organisations such as World Vision Bangladesh, Youth Red Crescent, Rover Scout-Chattogram City Corporation, BD Clean and Ipsa were present.

The "Clean City Campaign" includes activities such as distribution of awareness leaflets, public announcements through miking, and targeted cleanliness drives throughout the city.

