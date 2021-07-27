IPDC extends partnership with Mashrafe's NEF sports academy

IPDC Finance Ltd has signed an agreement with Narail Express Foundation (NEF) to extend its support for NEF's vision of providing sports training in Narail for the next five years.

NEF Chairman and Former Bangladesh ODI team Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam signed the partnership agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a signing ceremony held at IPDC's head office in Gulshan, said an IPDC press release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the private sector NBFI has come forward to ensure all kinds of support to NEF in order to maintain the standard of the sports training facility since 2018. Last year, IPDC helped the Foundation build a gymnasium in Narail, the inauguration of which is to take place by the end of the year.

In regards to the agreement, NEF Founding Chairman Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said, "I had only dreamt of changing the landscape of Narail in terms of education, health, ICT, culture, and sports through NEF. My heartfelt gratitude to IPDC Finance for coming forward in raising the bar that will inspire others to pick talented players across the country."

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam said, "IPDC, with its focus on youth and the underserved, has always strived to create groundbreaking opportunities for them. We are pleased to have a credible platform led by the captain himself in this journey."

The sports academy currently trains 75 cricket, football, and volleyball players between the age of 16-18 years. The group is being trained to introduce strong international players in the future, besides supporting their education, and health care, the release added.