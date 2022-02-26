Institute of Architects Bangladesh celebrates 50th founding anniversary 

Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) celebrated it's 50th founding anniversary on Friday.

The organisation was established on 25 February in 1972 led by architect Muzharul Islam.

To commemorate that historic day and to inaugurate year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, a programme was organised on Friday (25 February 25) at 7pm at the IAB Center, Agargaon, Dhaka.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its establishment, various aspects of the glorious achievements of the IAB were highlighted through colourful arrangements and various programmes for the entire year were announced.

National parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was virtually present as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, read a press release.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present on the occasion as special guest. Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works was present as the guest of honour.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman was also present at the ceremony. He is the founding editor of IAB, and also the principal patron of the Golden Jubilee celebration board.

Addressing the event, Education MInister Dr Dipu Moni expressed hope that the architects would move forward in a bid to create architecture as embodiment of our water and soil.

She also hoped that the architects would be inspired with the vision of 'Bangabandu', to lead in implementing appropriate physical planning across the country.

Architect Yafes Osman said, "In the interest of meaningful advancement of independent Bangladesh, architects must be inspired by the ideology of the Father of the Nation."

Institute of Bangladesh Architects (IAB) is currently the only organisation of nearly 3,000 architects with a bachelor's degree, and for the past 50 years, the institute has been working tirelessly to ensure the practice of responsible and responsive professionalism.

Being engaged with various sustainable development initiatives of the government, the members of the organisation are also committed to build the country based on equity, environment and economical justice.

World-renowned Bangladeshi architect Kashef Chowdhury, recently recognised for his work as 'the world's best architecture' by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) presented article titled 'Written in rain: Poetry & Power of Architecture in Delta'.

Presided over by IAB President Architect Mubasshar Hussain, the programme was moderated by Qazi Mohammad Arif, convener of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Council.

Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam and Professor Ainun Nishat also spoke at the event. The speakers shared their views and ideas about IAB.