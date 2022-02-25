IAB celebrates creative and hard-working half-century journey

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), an organization of architects established on February 25, 1972, led by architect Muzharul Islam, has completed its half-centenary today through a relentless but creative & responsive journey.

It was the sincere and responsible guidance and governance of IAB that established desired enhancement &development of the profession which ensued our Architects & Architecture to shine with glory and substance. They have been recognised for their professional excellence and honoured in the national and international arena besides making a significant contribution to the sustainable development of Bangladesh by creating architecture of artistic and technological excellence while upholding the unique geographical and cultural heritage of this country.

To celebrate the year 2022 as the Golden Jubilee of IAB, year-long various multi-dimensional exchange of ideas, engagement with people to generate new perspectives for sustainable development as a developing countr5y. The IAB firmly believes that these programs will also represent the reflection of the achievements in architecture and with their commitment to a better future.

To commemorate that historic day and to inaugurate year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, a programme was organised on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 7 pm at the IAB Center, Agargaon, Dhaka. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its establishment, various aspects of the glorious achievements of the IAB were highlighted through colourful arrangements, and various programmes for the entire year were announced.

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the Speaker of the Parliament, was virtually present as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP was present on the occasion as special guest. Md. Shahid Ullah Khandaker, secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works was also present as the guest of honour.

Architect Yafes Osman, the minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology, was also present at the ceremony. He is the founding secretary of IAB, and also the principal patron of the Golden Jubilee celebration board.

Dipu Moni said that she hope the architects would move forward in a bid to create architecture as the embodiment of our water and soil and hoped that the architects would be inspired with the vision of 'Bangabandhu', to lead in implementing appropriate physical planning across the country.

Yafes Osman said, "In the interest of meaningful advancement of independent Bangladesh, architects must be inspired by the ideology of the Father of the Nation."

IAB is currently the only organisation of nearly 3000 architects with a bachelor's degree, and for the past 50 years, the institute has been working tirelessly to ensure the practice of responsible and responsive professionalism. Being engaged with various sustainable development initiatives of the government, the members of the organisation are also committed to building the country based on equity, environment, and economical justice.

World-renowned Bangladeshi architect Kashef Chowdhury, recently recognised for his work as 'the world's best architecture' by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) presented an article titled 'Written in rain: Poetry & Power of Architecture in Delta'.

Kashef Chowdhury presented the glorious background of the poetic and energetic development in the field of architecture of this region. He also highlighted the need for soul searching, homegrown and meaningful architecture language to ensure sustainable nation-building with self-confidence &reliance.

Presided over by Architect Mubasshar Hussain, President, IAB, the program was moderated by Qazi Mohammad Arif, Convener of the Golden Jubilee Celebration Council.

Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam &Professor Ainun Nishat also spoke at different stages of the event. They shared their views and ideas about IAB. Apart from the ministers of various ministries, notable media persons and members and staff of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh were also present on the occasion.