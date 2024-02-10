IAB lunches fifth “KSRM awards for future Architects”

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:13 pm

Related News

IAB lunches fifth “KSRM awards for future Architects”

A four-day exhibition of the submitted projects was held at IAB centre from 10-13 February and the awards were given on the last day

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:13 pm
The open-to-sky bridge diagonally leads to the double-height open courtyard in the middle of the complex. Photo: Maruf Raihan
The open-to-sky bridge diagonally leads to the double-height open courtyard in the middle of the complex. Photo: Maruf Raihan

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) inaugurated the fifth edition of the "KSRM Awards for Future Architects" with a four-day exhibition scheduled to take place at Agargaon from 10 February to 13 February.

IAB launched the award program through organising a press conference on Saturday.

IAB's Vice President Mohammad Ali Naqi, General Secretary Nabi Newaz Khan, Education Secretary Dr Nawrose Fatemi, KSRM General Manager Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, among others, spoke at the press conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the press meet, Nabi Newaz Khan said, the final year students from architecture schools of different universities are participating in the programme while top four participants will be awarded by KSRM.

A jury of five prominent architects will judge the talents from 35 final projects.

A four-day exhibition of the submitted projects was held at IAB centre from 10-13 February and the awards were given on the last day.

Md Ashfaqul Islam said, "The cheerful mind of youth is the main force of building our future citizens. If we recognise these beautiful thoughts of the future, it will serve as a helpful force in building the dreams and aspirations of the present and future generations."

Earlier, Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) and the IAB signed a ten-year agreement in 2019 to select three best emerging architects from among the architecture training institutions, the conference informed the press.

The participating universities are American International University Bangladesh, Ahasanullah University of Science and Technology, BRAC University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Leading University, Khulna University, North South University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Stamford University, State University, Southeast University and University of Asia Pacific.

Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) / KSRM Awards for Future Architects

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

7h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

4h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

7h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

33m | Videos
Enter in market corrections

Enter in market corrections

1h | Videos
Who is next PM of Pakistan?

Who is next PM of Pakistan?

3h | Videos
Russia angry on Ecuador this time

Russia angry on Ecuador this time

3h | Videos