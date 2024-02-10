IAB lunches fifth “KSRM awards for future Architects”

The open-to-sky bridge diagonally leads to the double-height open courtyard in the middle of the complex. Photo: Maruf Raihan

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) inaugurated the fifth edition of the "KSRM Awards for Future Architects" with a four-day exhibition scheduled to take place at Agargaon from 10 February to 13 February.

IAB launched the award program through organising a press conference on Saturday.

IAB's Vice President Mohammad Ali Naqi, General Secretary Nabi Newaz Khan, Education Secretary Dr Nawrose Fatemi, KSRM General Manager Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, among others, spoke at the press conference.

In the press meet, Nabi Newaz Khan said, the final year students from architecture schools of different universities are participating in the programme while top four participants will be awarded by KSRM.

A jury of five prominent architects will judge the talents from 35 final projects.

A four-day exhibition of the submitted projects was held at IAB centre from 10-13 February and the awards were given on the last day.

Md Ashfaqul Islam said, "The cheerful mind of youth is the main force of building our future citizens. If we recognise these beautiful thoughts of the future, it will serve as a helpful force in building the dreams and aspirations of the present and future generations."

Earlier, Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) and the IAB signed a ten-year agreement in 2019 to select three best emerging architects from among the architecture training institutions, the conference informed the press.

The participating universities are American International University Bangladesh, Ahasanullah University of Science and Technology, BRAC University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Leading University, Khulna University, North South University, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Stamford University, State University, Southeast University and University of Asia Pacific.