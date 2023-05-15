Indo-China relations expert Prof Bajpai delivers lecture at IUB

Indo-China relations expert Prof Bajpai delivers lecture at IUB

The Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies (CBoBS) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and the Cosmos Foundation jointly organised a lecture titled "Squaring the Circle of India China strategic interests intersecting in the Indo Pacific: implications for South Asia and Regional and Global Stability, security and Peace" on 7 May at the IUB Multipurpose Hall.

The lecture was delivered by renowned Indo-China relations expert Professor Kanti Prasad Bajpai, vice dean, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, reads a press release. 

He suggested that since Bangladesh has an interest in peaceful management of India-China relations, Bangladesh could play a bridging role between the two countries. 

He also expressed optimism on the unfolding situations and urged all to view the matter more contextually instead of simplistic binary lenses.

In his remarks, IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan emphasised on the importance of students and faculty members getting exposure to critical global issues. He also praised CBoBS for drawing attention to the globalization and localization processes and thus helping students reap the benefits from these events.

Enayetullah Khan, chairman of Cosmos Foundation, highlighted the importance of cooperation between India and China for the development of Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal region.

The event was moderated by Prof Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, advisor to IUB's Department of Law. 

Ambassador (retd.) Tariq A Karim, director, CBoBS, delivered a vote of thanks and the closing remarks. 

A large number of students, faculty members and eminent members of the civil society attended the lecture.  
 

