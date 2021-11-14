Incepta Pharma introduces anti-diabetic medication ‘Orsema’

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited on Sunday (14 November) launched an anti-diabetic medication named "Orsema".

The injectable semaglutide medicine has been introduced in Bangladesh under the theme "Ensuring universal diabetes treatment" – commemorating this year's "World Diabetes Day", said a press release.

According to the press release, a weekly dose of "Orsema" will manage blood glucose levels among diabetic patients.

The pre-filled syringe will be available in the market in two doses— 0.25mg priced at Tk350 and 0.50mg priced at Tk600.