Incepta Pharma introduces anti-diabetic medication ‘Orsema’

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:21 pm

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:21 pm
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited on Sunday (14 November) launched an anti-diabetic medication named "Orsema".

The injectable semaglutide medicine has been introduced in Bangladesh under the theme "Ensuring universal diabetes treatment" – commemorating this year's "World Diabetes Day",  said a press release.

According to the press release, a weekly dose of "Orsema" will manage blood glucose levels among diabetic patients.

The pre-filled syringe will be available in the market in two doses— 0.25mg priced at Tk350 and 0.50mg priced at Tk600. 

