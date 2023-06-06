Incepta gets National Environment Award 2022

Corporates

Press Release
06 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Incepta gets National Environment Award 2022

Press Release
06 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Leading pharmaceutical company Incepta  Pharmaceuticals Ltd has achieved National Environment  Award 2022 in the environmental protection and pollution control category (Institution) for its outstanding contribution to the protection of the environment, said a press release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud MP handed over the award and certificate to Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir at a programme held on 5 June. 

The programme was chaired by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin MP, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar MP and  Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, chairman,  Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also attended as special guest.

Incepta started its journey in 1999. This company successfully brought significant changes in the country's medicine sector by producing international standard medicines from the very beginning.

 

 

Incepta Pharma

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

3h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

5h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage