Incepta gets National Environment Award 2022

Leading pharmaceutical company Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd has achieved National Environment Award 2022 in the environmental protection and pollution control category (Institution) for its outstanding contribution to the protection of the environment, said a press release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud MP handed over the award and certificate to Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir at a programme held on 5 June.

The programme was chaired by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin MP, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar MP and Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, chairman, Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also attended as special guest.

Incepta started its journey in 1999. This company successfully brought significant changes in the country's medicine sector by producing international standard medicines from the very beginning.