World renowned Vaccinologist Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert visits Incepta Pharma

10 January, 2023, 11:40 am
World renowned Vaccinologist Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert visits Incepta Pharma

10 January, 2023, 11:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

World-renowned volcanologist and co-inventor of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert visited the office of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday (9 January).

Abdul Muktadir, chairman and managing director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and  Hasneen Muktadir, vice chairman of Incepta Pharmaceuticals welcomed her at Incepta's Head Office in Tejgaon, reads a press release. 

After that future and challenges of vaccine production in Bangladesh, the availability of vaccines to common people, and the capacity of vaccine production have been briefly discussed. Various aspects of modern and advanced technologies in vaccine production were deliberated and she gave her guidance on how Incepta can incorporate these modern technologies.

In addition, Abdul Muktadir requested to arrange high-level training for vaccine development at Oxford University for the vaccine scientists of Incepta and Professor Gilbert gave her a positive response. As an outcome, it is expected that these scientists working at Incepta will be able to receive higher training in vaccine development at Oxford University.

Chief Operating Officer Mahbubul Karim and Executive Director Dr EH Arefin Ahmed and many others were also present at the discussion session. 

Professor Sarah Gilbert is a Professor of Vaccine Science at the Jenner Institute, Oxford and Nuffield Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Oxford. She led the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. In 2021, Professor Gilbert was awarded the prestigious Albert Medal and Damehood by HM The Queen for her contribution to developing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

