IHF organises 6th annual iftar with students and wellwishers

It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) hosted its 6th annual iftar event on Tuesday, 10 April at the Celebrity Convention Hall, Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

The Annual Iftar event is IHF's flagship event that seeks to provide a platform for stakeholders to interact with the children, learn about their experiences, and develop a better understanding of the issues affecting marginalised communities, reads a press release. 

The event brought together sponsored students, sponsor parents, internal and external stakeholders, and well-wishers to share the spirit of Ramadan.

The event was graced by the presence of leaders from different sectors, industrialists, educators, media personnel and students of IHF schools. 

The Founder and Executive Director of IHF, Md Adnan Hossain, inaugurated the event and expressed his gratitude to the organisations that have supported IHF throughout its journey.

Representatives from several organisations also attended the event, including some notable personalities from the local community. 

The event's special guest Bibi Russell and Media personality Siam Ahmed both appreciated the organisation and encouraged everyone to come forward to support the cause.

Speaking on occasion, Bibi Russell said, "IHF is doing a commendable job in empowering and educating children from marginalised communities. I am honoured to be part of this event and to support the foundation's vision to provide quality education to every child, irrespective of their background."

Green Delta Insurance, Al Matrooshi General Trd LLC, UFI, Dan Cake, Sidrah Foundation, Pusti (TK Group), Urmi Group, Finis, Noir Aesthetic and Protibha Flavours were the partners of the whole event.

It's Humanity Foundation (IHF) / Iftar Party

