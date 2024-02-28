PM instructs govt institutions not to hold large iftar parties

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:13 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given instructions that large iftar parties cannot be organised by government institutions during the month of Ramadan to prevent wastage. 

During a Cabinet meeting today (28 February), she also discouraged privately organised iftar parties, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters after the meeting. 

"The prime minister said if anyone wants to do such a programme, they can buy food and distribute it to the poor. 

"The main message is not to be wasteful and not to indulge in showing off. There is no religious justification for wasting food and money," he added.

