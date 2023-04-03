Instead of iftar parties, distribute money among needy: Environment minister

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 12:44 pm

Representational Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Representational Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The government is assisting the needy as much as it can during the month of Ramadan. The rich should also come forward in this regard, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin has urged.

Instead of organising iftar parties, the money should be distributed among needy people as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives, the minister added while addressing a programme in Moulvibazar on Sunday (2 April), reads a press release.

"The government has introduced modern farming systems in the country and is providing adequate incentives to the farmers and as a result, the country is now self-sufficient in food." 

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

Shahab Uddin distributed 5kg of seeds and 20kg of fertilisers free of cost to each of 3,000 small and marginal farmers under the Aush incentive programme in yesterday's event.

He also distributed Tk6 lakh among female trainees and beneficiaries, tablet computers (tab) among 186 meritorious students of classes 9 and 10 under government/MPO-based schools as a gift from the prime minister, and Tk9.50 lakh cheques among 19 patients of cancer, kidney, cardiac diseases, paralysed and thalassaemia from the Department of Social Services.

The minister also distributed Tk2.20 lakh among those in need people from his initiative, added the release.

