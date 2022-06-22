IFIC Bank and Ena Properties Ltd ink MoU

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between IFIC Bank Ltd, Principal Branch and Ena Properties Ltd for Institutional Banking Facilities.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday (22 June) at their office at Panthapath, Kalabagan, Lake Circus Road, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Chief Manager of IFIC Bank Principal Branch Hossain Shah Ali and Managing Director of Ena Properties Ltd Tohura Haque signed on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Under this MoU, purchasers of Ena Properties Ltd. apartments can avail IFIC Bank IFIC "Aamar Bari" home loan facilities with priority service.

This is an attractive loan facility for all credit-worthy individuals of Bangladesh who wish to buy a new or used apartment or flat; mortgage their existing house, flat, or apartment; construct, renovate or extend their existing flat or house; or wish to purchase, construct, renovate semi-"pucca" house etc. 

Ena Properties Ltd General Manager (Planning and Development) M Hossen Ali, Abu Sadek Bepari, general manager (Accounts and Finance) IFIC Principal Branch Retail Banking Relationship Manager Naeema C Quayes and Retail Banking Relationship Officer Md Shohan Islam along with higher officials from both respective organisations also attended the event.

