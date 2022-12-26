IDLC hands over prizes to winners of ‘IDLC Kickstart 2.0 - Fantasy Football Challenge’

The winners of the "IDLC Kickstart 2.0 - Fantasy Football Challenge" were awarded in a recent ceremony held at Lakeshore Hotel Gulshan.

M Jamal Uddin, CEO and managing director of IDLC along with other senior officials of IDLC handed over the prizes to the winners.

The grand prize winner received four air tickets to Thailand for being the cumulative highest point earner throughout the campaign, reads a press release.

Other winners won Android Television, Sony PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Gaming Console and other exciting prizes.

IDLC Kickstart 2.0 - Fantasy Football Challenge was launched as a continuation to IDLC Kickstart which took place during the 2018 Football World Cup.

The sole purpose of the campaign was to teach money management and investment strategy through gamification, utilising the excitement of the football enthusiasts of the country for the Football World Cup 2022.

More than 1 lakh football enthusiasts played this strategic game during World Cup month from the website, Android and iOS app.

M Jamal Uddin, CEO and managing director of IDLC said, "IDLC has always been active in inspiring the youth to learn about investing, saving and knowing how to manage their money. Kickstart is one of our initiatives that has been welcomed by the youth. They enjoyed the game and they have learned to use their capital carefully to earn rewards, that's what this campaign was all about!"

He thanked all the participants and the employees who helped make this campaign a success for their participation and engagement.