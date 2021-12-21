ICMAB Inaugurates digital CPD platform

Corporates

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:30 pm

Related News

ICMAB Inaugurates digital CPD platform

Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Division attended the occasion virtually as Chief Guest while  A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA, President, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Former President, ICMAB was present as Special Guest

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform was organized by ICMAB on Sunday, the 19 December 2021 at 7 p.m. physically at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Dhaka as well as virtually through Zoom.

"ICMAB opens up a new horizon for Bangladesh which will remain as the benchmark for others to follow," said Mustafa Jabbar MP, Minister, Post &amp; Telecommunications Division.

According to a press release, as the chief guest of the inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform, the Minister praised the digitization initiative of ICMAB mentioning that "who else can be a better soldier than ICMAB in transforming our country into Digital Bangladesh".

Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Division attended the occasion virtually as Chief Guest while  A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA, President, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Former President, ICMAB was present as Special Guest.

Among others Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, President, ICMAB, Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, Vice- President, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA, Secretary, A.K.M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, Treasurer, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA, Council Member, Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Professor &amp; Director, Academic Affairs Division, ICMAB.Fellow and Associate Members and Senior Students of the Institute were present in the program.

ICMAB / Digital CPD Platform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

52m | Features
Our workers have long faced harassment and suffered the consequences for lack of skills in foreign countries. This needs to change. Photo: Mumit M

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

3h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

5h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

Reuters announces Pictures of the year 2021

17h | Videos
Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

Salahuddin’s mouse farm strikes success in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

Mir Sabbir in Spotlight with Sharier Khan

17h | Videos
Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

Govt decides 30% maximum RMG wastage ceiling

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec

5
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?

6
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today