ICMAB Inaugurates digital CPD platform

The inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform was organized by ICMAB on Sunday, the 19 December 2021 at 7 p.m. physically at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Dhaka as well as virtually through Zoom.

"ICMAB opens up a new horizon for Bangladesh which will remain as the benchmark for others to follow," said Mustafa Jabbar MP, Minister, Post & Telecommunications Division.

According to a press release, as the chief guest of the inauguration of ICMAB Digital CPD Platform, the Minister praised the digitization initiative of ICMAB mentioning that "who else can be a better soldier than ICMAB in transforming our country into Digital Bangladesh".

Mustafa Jabbar, Honorable Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Division attended the occasion virtually as Chief Guest while A.K.M. Delwer Hussain FCMA, President, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Former President, ICMAB was present as Special Guest.

Among others Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA, President, ICMAB, Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA, Vice- President, Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA, Secretary, A.K.M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, Treasurer, Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA, Council Member, Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, Professor & Director, Academic Affairs Division, ICMAB.Fellow and Associate Members and Senior Students of the Institute were present in the program.