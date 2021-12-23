IBBL signs MoU with Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital on corporate facilities.

Under this agreement, Islami Bank's officials and their family members and Debit and Khidmah Credit Card holders will enjoy discount facilities from the Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital.

The MoU was signed on 19 December at IBBL Chattogram zone office, read a press release.

Dr AKM Fazlul Hoque, managing director of Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital, and JQM Habubullah, deputy managing director of IBBL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula was present at the signing ceremony.

Executives and officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.