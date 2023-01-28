IBBL holds sub-branches business development conference 

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:18 pm

Related News

IBBL holds sub-branches business development conference 

Press Release
28 January, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:18 pm
IBBL holds sub-branches business development conference 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Sub-Branches Business Development Conference at a hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (28 January). 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Presided over by Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president of the bank; Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors; Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, deputy managing directors; Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO; Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer; Md Mahboob Alam and Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice presidents; Md Shamsuddoha, Ashraful Haque, FCA and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive vice presidents and Nazrul Islam, senior vice president attended the programme. 

A total of 229 sub branch in-charge along with executives of head office attended the conference.

In his speech, Mohammed Monirul Moula said that Islami Bank has been working for economic development of the country since its inception. 

"It has achieved the honor of best bank of the country through its 40 years services. IBBL created employment for about 85 lakh people by setting up numerous industries including small, medium and large scale industries through its finance. He thanked the government, Central Bank, regulatory bodies of the country, local and expatriate customers as partners in the progress of the bank," he said.

He added that honesty, sincerity and devotion of the officers is the biggest strength of the Bank. He urged everyone to provide technology based service of the bank with more devotion. He advised the in-charges to achieve various business targets for 2023.

Other speakers said that the main strength of IBBL is the contribution of its honest, sincere and dedicated manpower. They advised to make the services easy for the customers by introducing them to all deposit and investment products. They also emphasized on priority based investment for advancement of the economy. 

IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pet cafes: Where love for food and animals cohabit

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

How MFS is turbocharging national economy

10h | Thoughts
Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

Now is the time to focus on FDI composition

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

44m | TBS Entertainment
Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

Gold covered mummy discovered in Egypt

4h | TBS World
Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

1d | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund