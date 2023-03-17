IBBL Chattogram South and North Zones holds agent banking conference

Chattogram South & North Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised Agent Banking Business Development Conference and Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing on Thursday (16 March) at a local hotel in Chattogram.

JQM Habibullah, FCS additional managing director of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest. Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing director and Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice president of the bank addressed the conference as special guest, reads a press release.

Presided over by Head of Chattogram South Zone Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Executive Vice PresidentsAKM Mahbub Morshed and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, head of Chattogram North Zone Mohammad Nurul Hossain, and Senior Assistant Vice President AM Shahidul Amran, also addressed the programme.

Head of branches and proprietors of the agent banking outlets under the zones attended the conference.