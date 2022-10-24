HSBC offers support to local Bangladeshi students

Corporates

HSBC offers support to local Bangladeshi students

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 12:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

HSBC and DHL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) offering various benefits for students who wish to study abroad.

Tanmi Haque, country head of Wealth & Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh and ASM Shakil, senior director, Commercial, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MoU, HSBC and DHL will offer guidance and support to local Bangladeshi students who wish to study abroad.

HSBC-DHL customer can now enjoy facilities like- free-of-cost account opening for key study destinations. Also, other benefits like- fee-waivers, cash-backs, bonus points, home pickup services on HSBC-DHL services can be availed under this agreement.

The MoU ceremony was witnessed in the presence of Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh and Md Miarul Haque, MD, DHL Worldwide Express (BD) Ltd.

