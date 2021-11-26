Hotel Sarina organises 'Run for the Children' 2021

TBS Report 
26 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 08:48 am

Hotel Sarina organises 'Run for the Children' 2021

TBS Report 
26 November, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 08:48 am

Hotel Sarina, Dhaka, today organised 'Run for the Children' 2021, a fundraising charity event as one of their many Corporate Responsibility Programs.

The charity run was held on Friday from 6am which ending at Hotel Sarina premises, said a press release. 

The 5-kilometer route took participants through the leafy Gulshan area with water refreshment stops on route.

More than 800 people made registration for the run and maximum attended there, said the organiser.

For the run the registration fee (minimum BDT200) was collected as part of the Ahsania donation. 

For their fantastic effort, each participant received a special 'Run for the Children' t-shirt & caps sponsored by Berger Paints Bangladesh LTD.

The proceedings of the event will donate to Ahsania Foundation in a ceremony which will organised at the Hotel Sarina Banquet Hall at 12 pm.

Ahsania Mission is a non-profit organization which helps abandoned Bangladeshi children live a better life with a brighter future. The event was a resounding success and great fun was had by all.

This programme sponsors: Akij Food & Beverages, Transcom Beverages, Fresh-MGI, Jonson Diversery, Amra Networks, Noor Trade House, Abdullah Vegetables., Globe-Orangie, Dexorious Engineering.
 

