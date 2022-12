Furniture brand HATIL on Saturday (3 December) organised HATIL Dealers Conference-2022 at Le Meridien Dhaka Hotel in Dhaka.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi attended the programme as the chief guest with HATIL Managing Director Selim H Rahman in the chair, reads a press release Saturday.

Along with the directors, HATIL dealers around the country were present on the occasion.

The event held business and economic discussion.