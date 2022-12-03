Hatil hosts dealers’ conference in Dhaka

Corporates

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 07:27 pm

Hatil, Bangladesh's largest furniture brand, hosted a dealers' conference in Dhaka on Saturday.

With more than 70 showrooms across the country, the company is successfully catering to the contemporary furniture needs of customers and expanding its business beyond the borders of the country, said a press release. 

The event was graced by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP as the chief guest.

Selim H Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Hatil Complex Limited chaired the programme. 

Directors Mahfuzur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman, Moshiur Rahman, and Shafiqur Rahman were also present. 

More than 100 participants from all over the country attended the event. The participants discussed the overall business situation in Bangladesh in light of the current economic crisis. Future action plans based on current and future socio-economic contexts were also discussed.

Selim H Rahman said, "Despite the pandemic, the furniture industry in the nation has turned around. This is the result of the government's kind sincerity, the entrepreneurs' commitment, and the backing of the nation's consumers. My best wishes go out to everyone who is continually working in this potential field despite the negative atmosphere."

He expressed strong confidence that Hatil Furniture can play a leading role in earning foreign currency through exports if it gets the necessary policy support from the government.

Moshiur Rahman said, "The recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia and the coronavirus outbreak have severely shaken the global economy, which is having an impact on the furniture business as well. Additionally, we are compelled to raise furniture price, which is hurting both the domestic and global markets. We should be more business-oriented in such a situation, assure proper leadership, maintain product supply, and, most importantly, guarantee customer happiness."
 

