HATIL wins 'Superbrands Bangladesh' title

12 February, 2023, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

HATIL, a furniture brand, has been awarded by Superbrands Bangladesh for the session 2023-2024 as one of the "most prestigious brands" in the furniture industry.

Superbrands Worldwide operates in 90 countries and works to determine brands' success globally. Similarly, Superbrands Bangladesh is recognised as the hallmark and symbol of the brands' success and is a representative body of Superbrands Worldwide. The brands that have been recognised as Superbrands leverage this honor in all of their marketing efforts, including attaching the logo of Superbrands from packaging to business communications, said a press release.

This year's award-giving programme was held at Hotel Sheraton on 11 February. In the award-giving ceremony of Superbrands Bangladesh, HATIL's chairman and managing director, Selim H Rahman received the award from Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB).

Shariful Islam, managing director of Superbrands Bangladesh, took part in the event. From HATIL, Mahfuzur Rahman, director; Mizanur Rahman, director of Accounts and Finance; Moshiur Rahman, director of Marketing; and  Shafiqur Rahman, director of Production and Planning, were also present in the ceremony. 

Addressing the programme, Selim H Rahman said, "This recognition reflects the true love of HATIL's customers; it has been possible by ensuring quality products and delivering the best customer service from our end."

According to the media release, HATIL is continuing its business in eight different product lines- home furniture, office furniture, hotel furniture, hospital furniture, institutional furniture, kitchen cabinets, interiors, and doors for both residential and commercial settings.

"HATIL's furniture has become the trend in the furniture market of Bangladesh, and we are also exporting the same furniture to the USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Bhutan. Seeing the success of HATIL, a great number of entrepreneurs are trying to build a steady position in the furniture industry that is absolutely appreciable for economic growth and overall growth in furniture sector," Rahman added.

HATIL uses robots in its factory, and high-tech machinery enables HATIL to manufacture around 48,000 pieces of furniture in a month. Currently, about 3,000 employees are working for the brand.

The company is committed to being environmentally responsible and sustainable, using eco-friendly materials and production processes. Being an FSC-certified furniture manufacturer, HATIL sources its timber from forests, which ensures the wood is collected from sustainable sources and has no adverse impact on the environment, reads the release. 

Hatil / furniture / Superbrands Bangladesh

