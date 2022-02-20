Green Delta Securities signs deal with Green Delta Dragon Asset Management

Corporates

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 07:00 pm

Green Delta Securities signs deal with Green Delta Dragon Asset Management

Green Delta Securities Limited (GDSL) has recently inked a deal with Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company Limited (Green Delta Dragon).

Under the agreement, Green Delta Securities Ltd will work as the panel broker of Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Co Ltd, read a press release.

Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, managing director and CEO of GDSL and Shahbaj Talat, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Dragon, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Fakruddin Ali Ahmed Rajib, head of business, GDSL and MD Golam Rasul Majumder, regional head, GDSL and senior officials of both the companies were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Green Delta Dragon entered Bangladesh market a few months ago as a research focused asset manager that intends to enhance traditional product performance and innovate new products and services to both propel investor value and growth of the Bangladesh capital market.

