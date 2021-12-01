Green Delta Dragon awarded Asset Management License from BSEC

Green Delta Dragon awarded Asset Management License from BSEC

Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company Limited (Green Delta Dragon) announces its award of an Asset Management License from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on 24 November 2021, states a press release. 

Green Delta Dragon is a joint-venture asset manager founded by Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd (GDIC), Dragon Capital Management (HK) Ltd. (Dragon Capital), and Equinox Dhaka Ltd. (Equinox). 

GDIC is the largest general insurance company in Bangladesh, providing protection over BDT 3 trillion (US$ 35.7 bln.) of insured assets, while the Dragon Capital Group is the largest and longest established asset management group in Vietnam with assets under management (AUM) in the country of over US$ 6 bln., and Equinox, an emerging market investment advisory firm, contributes knowledge of some of Bangladesh's most dynamic finance professionals.   

Internationally, Dragon Capital's product offerings to top sovereign wealth and institutional investors include actively managed public equity and debt funds, including Vietnam Enterprise Investment Ltd. (VEIL) listed on the London Stock Exchange with AUM exceeding US$ 2.5 bln..  Domestically, Dragon Capital is also Vietnam's largest local asset manager, applying its fundamentals- based investment philosophy to three actively managed public equity and debt funds and managing two exchange traded funds (ETFs), one of which is listed as a depositary receipt on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.   

Green Delta Dragon enters Bangladesh as a research focused asset manager that intends to enhance traditional product performance and innovate new products and services to both propel investor value and growth of the Bangladesh capital market. 

 

