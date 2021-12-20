Shahbaj Talat made Green Delta Dragon MD, CEO

Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company Ltd (Green Delta Dragon) has appointed Shahbaj Talat as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to joining Green Delta Dragon, Shahbaj served as Executive Vice President and Dhaka Area Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking Division at Prime Bank Ltd, reads a press release.

A seasoned corporate banker and market influencer, Talat possesses 16 years of professional expertise in the field of Corporate and Investment Banking, Structured and Project Finance, Global Trade Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Advisory.

He began his career with IPDC of Bangladesh Ltd in 2005 and later served at The City Bank and Brac Bank in various leadership roles.

During his extensive banking career, Talat demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading changes, driving results, and transforming banking operations.

Green Delta Dragon Chairman Joseph J Hoess said that the firm is thrilled to have a professional of the caliber and experience of Talat as its Managing Director and CEO.

"Talat has an expansive viewpoint of the market in Bangladesh and knows how to prioritise Green Delta Dragon products and services to maximise their impact and utility for investors. His banking background is an added benefit, as it has instilled him with a calm, disciplined demeanor and permits him to articulate business decisions clearly."

Green Delta Dragon is a joint-venture asset manager founded by Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd, Dragon Capital Management (HK) Ltd and Equinox Dhaka Ltd. It has recently received an asset management license from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.